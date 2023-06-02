Drivers, teams, partners and Formula E staff join forces for a beach clean-up ahead of the 2023 GulaVit Jakarta E-Prix to mark World Environment Day

More than 120 refuse bags of ocean plastic and rubbish collected from a beach next to the track by more than 300 Formula E volunteers

World Environment Day 2023 highlights the global consequences of plastic pollution and measures to increase recycling

Each year more than 14 million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean

Drivers, teams, partners and staff of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship came together to clear plastic and waste from a beach next to the International Jakarta E-Prix Circuit ahead of the GulaVit Jakarta E-Prix this weekend to support World Environment Day.

More than 300 volunteers from race teams including ABT Cupra Formula E Team, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing Formula E Team and Mahindra Racing, in addition to partners from SABIC, Saudia and Bosch joined Formula E staff to work at Pantai Beach in Ancol resort, where Rounds 10 and 11 will take place this weekend.

The beach clean-up, targeting plastic pollution, marine debris and other waste, supports the 2023 World Environment Day campaign #BeatPlasticPollution which calls for global solutions to combat plastic pollution and improve circularity.

The 2023 World Environment Day aims to remind people about the serious consequences of plastic pollution while urging consumers, businesses and governments to assess their own actions and take more ambitious steps to reduce the pollution they create. The focus this year is to highlight how organisations and authorities can accelerate becoming more circular in their management and disposal of plastic waste.

Julia Pallé, Sustainability Director, Formula E, said:

“Plastic pollution is a growing problem that affects everyone around the world and especially in Indonesia. At every race we are committed to engaging with local communities and leaving them in a better place, so aligned to celebrating World Environment Day on 5 June, we united as a championship with the community to clean the local area of plastic rubbish and ensure it is sustainably managed and not put back into landfill.”

The 120 refuse bags recovered from the clean-up will be managed by Waste4Change – an Indonesian waste management service – helping organisations transition their ecosystems towards a circular economy. Waste4Change is the Official Waste Management Partner of the 2023 Gulavit Jakarta E-Prix.

To further reduce the waste produced from Formula E events, this weekend’s event will have 30 Recycling Rangers across the Allianz Fan Village collecting and managing plastic waste for recycling, in addition to six bespoke waste stations dedicated to recycling.

