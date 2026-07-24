Ilhan Fandi’s sensational stoppage time strike earned Singapore a barely deserved 2-1 victory over Cambodia in Phnom Penh as Gavin Lee’s side made a winning start to Group A of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Friday.

Ilhan set himself up to score a spectacular volley 11 minutes into time added on at the end of the match at Morodok Techo National Stadium having seen Ouk Sovann cancel out Shawal Anuar’s 22nd minute opener for the visitors.

The defeat was a cruel blow for Koji Gyotoku’s Cambodian side, who had dominated possession for much of the second half and had the Singaporeans on the back foot for prolonged spells.

Singapore had threatened in the opening exchanges with Shawal steering a close range effort wide before seeing another attempt ruled out for offside, but the Lion City Sailors FC forward was not to be denied in the 22nd minute.

Lionel Tan’s incisive pass from deep inside his own half released Shawal into the Cambodia penalty area and, after allowing the ball to roll into his path, he powered a right-foot shot past Hul Kimhuy, beating the goalkeeper with a shot that clipped the inside of the post.

The Cambodians pulled level 10 minutes into the second half when Phat Sokha dispossessed halftime substitute Song Ui-young deep inside Singapore territory before feeding Ouk on the right and, after taking a touch, the full back lashed the ball home.

The home side should have gone in front in the 66th minute as Samuel Bong’s lofted pass over the static Singapore defence released Sa Ty into space in the penalty area but, after working the ball onto his right foot, the forward saw his low shot saved by Izwan Mahbud.

Singapore captain Hariss Harun headed wide while Song almost made amends for his earlier error when he shot towards goal but his strike from the edge of the area cleared the crossbar. Ilhan nodded across the face of goal as Singapore went close again.

Cambodia continued to carry a threat through Mon Rado, who tormented Shah Shahiran on the left before sliding the ball into the six yard box, where Yem Devit could only stab the ball wide of Izwan’s right post.

Two minutes from time Ilhan poked the ball in from close range but that strike was ruled out after a lengthy VAR review but there was no doubt when, with virtually the last touch, the Lion City Sailors forward flicked up Song’s centre to smash an unstoppable shot home.- aseanutdfc.com

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