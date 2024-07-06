RICHIE Duta Richardo became Indonesia’s sole survivor as top favourites Hu Zhe An and Thailand’s Patcharakit Apiratchataset stormed into the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 following victories in today’s semifinals at Gor Among Raga. Debutant Richardo stunned 11th seed Lee Sun Jin 21-19, 21-19 in 47 minutes in today’s quarterfinals to keep the hosts’ hopes alive for a spot in the finals. The unseeded Indonesian will need to be at his best in his bid to dislodge defending champion Hu Zhe An in tomorrow’s semifinals. Hu secured his semifinal slot in just 37 minutes after defeating home favourite Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah 21-12, 21-9, much to the disappointment of the local fans. The other men’s singles semifinals pit Thailand’s second seed Patcharakit Apiratchataset and Korean Yoon Ho Seong. Apiratchataset was made to work hard by Cho Hyeon Woo, coming back from a game down before overcoming the Korean 15-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a 59-minute battle, while Yoon needed 47 minutes to beat fourth seed Wang Zi Jun 21-17, 21-19. Top favourites Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai of Malaysia eased past China’s Xiao Gao Bo/Xue Zi Yu 21-13, 21-1to check into the semifinals with Chen Hung Ming/Tsai Chen Han as their opponents. The Chinese Taipei pair had defeated Malaysians Loh Ziheng/Tan Zhiyang 21-17, 21-17 to join the last four. The other semifinals will see Chen Jun Ting/Liu Jun Rong of China taking on fifth-seed compatriot Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi Chiu. Chen/Liu needed only 28 minutes to down Chiu Chi Ruei/Chiu Shao Hua of Chinese Taipei 21-19, 21-11 while Hu/Lin broke the hearts of the local fans after defeating Indonesians Karsten Spencer Darma/Dapa Lesmana (INA) 21-11, 21-18. Thailand’s Sarunrak Vitidsarn remain on course for her women’s singles championship title, securing her place in tomorrow’s semifinals against China’s Yi Yin Qing. Sarunrak brushed aside China’s Huang Lin Ran 21-16, 21-17 in the quarterfinals while Yin Yi Qing got the better of compatriot Wang Pei Yu 21-10, 21-12. Malaysia’s second seed Siti Zulaikha defeated Chinese Taipei’s Huang Sheng-chun 21-15, 23-21 to clash against China’s third seed Xu Wen Jing, who halted Korea’s Kim Min Sun semifinal hopes with a 21-18, 21-17 win. The women’s doubles will have players from four different nations the fifth seed Chen Fan Shu Tian/Liu Jia Yue of China will square off against Malaysian pair Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting while Korean Kim Min Ji/Yeon Seo Yeon will take on second seed Ririna Hiramoto/Aya Tamaki of Japan. Results: Men’s Singles:[1] Hu Zhe An (CHN) bt ]8] Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah (INA) 21-12, 21-9Richie Duta Richardo (INA) bt [11] Lee Sun Jin (KOR) 21-19, 21-19[15] Yoon Ho Seong (KOR) bt [4] Wang Zhi Jun (CHN) 21-17, 21-19[2] Patcharakit Apiratchataset (THA) bt [15] Cho Hyeon Woo (KOR) 15-21, 21-19, 21-17 Women’s Singles:[1] Sarunrak Vitidsarn (THA) vs ]8] Huang Lin Ran (CHN) 21-16, 21-17Yin Yi Qing (CHN) vs Wang Pei Yu (TPE) 21-10, 21-12[3] Xu Wen Jing (CHN) vs Kim Min Sun (KOR) 21-17, 21-18[2] Siti Zulaikha (MAS) vs [15] Huang Sheng-Chun 21-15, 23-21 Men’s Doubles:[1] Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai (MAS) vs Xiao Gao Bo/Xue Zi Yu (CHN) 21-13, 21-14[11] Chen Hung Ming/Tsai Chen Han (TPE) vs Loh Ziheng/Tan Zhiyang (MAS) 21-17, 21-17 Chen Jun Ting/Liu Jun Rong (CHN) vs Chiu Chi Ruei/Chiu Shao Hua (TPE) 21-19, 21-11[5] Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi (CHN) vs Karsten Spencer Darma/Dapa Lesmana (INA) 21-11, 21-18 Women’s Doubles:[5] Chen Fan Shu Tian/Liu Jia Yue (CHN) bt Mikoto Aiso/Niina Matsuta (JPN) 21-13, 23-21[7] Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting (MAS) bt [3] Isyana Syahira Meida/Ruinjani 23-21, 16-21, 21-15[8] Kim Min Ji/Yeon Seo Yeon (KOR) bt (INA) Riska Anggraini/ Salsabila Zahra Aulia (INA) 21-17, 17-21, 21-14[2] Ririna Hiramoto/Aya Tamaki JPN) bt Tan Ke Xuan/Zhang Qi Huan (CHN) 21-18, 21-9 Mixed Doubles[6] Lin Xiang Yi/Liu Yuan Yuan (CHN) bt Datu Anif Issac Datu Asraf/Dania Sofea (MAS) 19-21, 21-14, 21-14Wang Zi Heng/Cao Zi Han (CHN) bt Lai Po Yu/Liang Chin Sun (TPE) 21-18, 21-19 Lee Hyeong Woo/Cheon Hye In (KOR) bt Hong Ji Ho/Kim So Hee (KOR)21-15, 21-15

[5] Darren Aurelius/Bernadine Anindya Wardana bt Taufik Aderya/Clairine Yustin Mulia 21-13, 14-21, 21-14

