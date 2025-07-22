Nguyễn Đình Bắc’s 83rd minute header earned Vietnam a 2-1 win over Cambodia on Tuesday to confirm the champions’ progress to the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 semi-finals as Group B winners while Thailand’s 0-0 draw with Myanmar saw them also advance.

The point earned by Thawatchai Damrong-Ongtrakul’s side confirmed their progress as Group C winners and Tuesday’s results also mean the Philippines advance to the last four as the runner-up with the best record across the three groups.

The Vietnamese dominated the opening 45 minutes at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, with Nguyễn Nhật Minh seeing his 20th minute header ruled out for offside before another effort by Nguyễn Quốc Việt 14 minutes later clipped the outside of Reth Ly Heng’s left post.

The opener came a minute later and it was Vietnam’s superiority in the air that delivered. Khuất Văn Khang sent an inviting corner to the angle of the six-yard box, from where Phạm Lý Đức powered in his effort.

Reth Ly Heng’s performance between the posts kept Cambodia in contention and, with 62 minutes on the clock, his side took advantage when substitute Mon Rado pounced to gleefully head home Lucca Lim’s corner.

The Cambodian goalkeeper continued to keep Kim Sang-Sik’s team at bay, parrying Võ Anh Quân’s shot to safety as the full back bore down on goal moments before blocking an attempt by Nguyễn Quốc Việt.

But, with time running out, Vietnam found a way through again as Đình Bắc rose to power his header home from Nguyễn Thành Đạt’s curling left-foot cross.

Thailand, meanwhile, secured their place in the last four after coming through a game of few chances at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium.

Thai captain Seksan Ratree went closest to breaking the deadlock with a second-half effort which rocked the crossbar of a Myanmar side that also had limited joy in attack.

However, Thailand goalkeeper Sorawat Phosaman had to be alert late on to keep out opportunities by Sa Khant Chaw and Than Toe Aung to ensure Thailand topped the group with four points ahead of Myanmar with Timor-Leste finishing in third.

The winners of the Mandiri Player of the Match award for today’s games are:

Vietnam v Cambodia: Nguyễn Đình Bắc (#7), Vietnam

Thailand v Myanmar: Seksan Ratree (#5), Thailand

The Mandiri Cup™ 2025 semi-finals will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Friday, 25 July, with Vietnam meeting the Philippines at 4.00pm local time, and Indonesia taking on Thailand at 8.00pm. Gelora Bung Karno Stadium will also host the third-place match on 28 July and the final on 29 July.

For more information about the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 and other ASEAN United FC events, visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

Like this: Like Loading...