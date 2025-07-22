With just one month to go until the highly anticipated Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off, England is set to host a nationwide celebration, unveiling Fan Zones in official host locations across the country to welcome fans from around the globe.

The Fan Zones, which will be free to enter, will be open on match-days and at various times throughout the six-week tournament, offering fans, residents and visitors a chance to enjoy the atmosphere and take part in the biggest celebration of women’s rugby.

At the heart of the action will be Battersea Power Station, which has today been unveiled as the Official Tournament Fan Zone in London, in partnership with Ocean Outdoor.

Set against one of London’s most iconic backdrops, the riverside location will host a flagship fan experience from 13-27 September, featuring live match screenings, DJs, T1 Rugby open coaching sessions and community rugby initiatives, food and drink stalls, official tournament partner activations and more.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “We’re incredibly excited to confirm the Fan Zones that will bring the tournament to life across England.

“Whether you are a lifelong rugby fan or discovering the sport for the first time, the Fan Zones will offer something for everyone. We want everyone to feel the energy of this tournament and to give fans, local communities and visitors the chance to engage, celebrate and be a part of this unmissable moment for women’s rugby.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is proud to stage the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which will be one of the highlights of the year.

“The Official Tournament Fan Zone at Battersea Power Station will be a spectacular festival of sport and culture that will give fans, Londoners and visitors the chance to be part of this incredible moment for women’s rugby.

“I have declared London the undisputed global capital for women’s sport in 2025 and the Women’s Rugby World Cup will be one of the premier major sporting events this year, creating a huge celebration of women’s sport across our city.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s best women’s rugby teams to our capital as we work together to build a better London for everyone.”

Ocean Outdoor Head of Content and Sponsorship, Kevin Henry said: “Ocean has a track record for connecting sports fans to the action in ways others can’t, entertaining outdoor audiences for the past 10 years. London’s Battersea Power Station is the perfect venue to showcase women’s rugby, attract new fans, and curate a world class experience for RWC 2025 which inspires more women and girls to participate and thrive in sport.”

Meanwhile, six of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025’s official host locations have started unveiling their Fan Zone plans. Spanning iconic city squares and scenic parks, each host location will add its own unique stamp to the fan experience.

Sunderland will come alive 21-23 August at Keel Square, with a fusion of local music, a match day fan march to the stadium as well as interactive digital activations and food and beverage options, coinciding with the city’s Music City event and Food Festival .

will come alive 21-23 August at Keel Square, with a fusion of local music, a match day fan march to the stadium as well as interactive digital activations and food and beverage options, coinciding with the city’s and . Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens Fan Zone will celebrate their match weekends with a showcase of local rugby clubs, street food, and family fun, as part of MCR Live 25 .

Piccadilly Gardens Fan Zone will celebrate their match weekends with a showcase of local rugby clubs, street food, and family fun, as part of . Northampton will feature themed weekends at the Market Square starting 24 August, with live music, family zones, and interactive sport activities.

will feature themed weekends at the Market Square starting 24 August, with live music, family zones, and interactive sport activities. In Bristol , the city’s iconic Amphitheatre will host community-focused entertainment such as a craft area, conversation corner and rugby ‘have-a-go’ zones on the quarter-final and semi-final weekends.

, the city’s iconic Amphitheatre will host community-focused entertainment such as a craft area, conversation corner and rugby ‘have-a-go’ zones on the quarter-final and semi-final weekends. Exeter’s Princesshay Shopping Centre will transform into a vibrant fan hub for the entire tournament, with branded screenings and daily activations from 22 August to 27 September, kicking off with live music ahead of the tournament’s Opening Ceremony.

Princesshay Shopping Centre will transform into a vibrant fan hub for the entire tournament, with branded screenings and daily activations from 22 August to 27 September, kicking off with live music ahead of the tournament’s Opening Ceremony. Brighton & Hove will open its Victoria Gardens Fan Zone from 4 to 7 September, showcasing sport and cultural activations including DJs, Face Painting, Bracelet Making and Sports demos and games ahead of weekend match screenings.

will open its Victoria Gardens Fan Zone from 4 to 7 September, showcasing sport and cultural activations including DJs, Face Painting, Bracelet Making and Sports demos and games ahead of weekend match screenings. While York will not host a city-centre fan zone, matchday activations and a fan plaza will be available at the stadium to enhance the in-venue experience.

More details and full schedules for each fan zone will be available on the official tournament website.

Running from 22 August to 27 September, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will take place across eight venues throughout England, making it the biggest celebration of women’s rugby ever staged.



With more than 330,000 tickets already sold, and prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, hype for the opening match continues to build. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

