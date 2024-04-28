Host China and Japan eased past their Group A rivals to advance into the knockout rounds while Denmark and Malaysia were also through from Group D of the Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu today.

Overwhelming favourites China, led by Shi Yuqi, Li Shi Feng and Weng Hong Yang in the singles department and doubles pairs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang and He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu kept their record intact without dropping any games in all five encounters.

First singles Kenta Nishimoto had a scare when he was dragged into a rubber game before winning over Czechia’s Jan Louda to lead Japan with a 5-0 win over the European side.

World No.1 Viktor Axelsen had to endure a marathon one-hour duel against Hong Kong China’s Lee Cheuk Yiu in their first singles tie before steering Denmark with a 5-0 win.

Denmark, Europe’s best bet, are currently tops in Group D with Malaysia, who clinched their second win after beating Algeria 5-0 in 115 minutes, trailing a close second. Both teams will clash on Tuesday (30 April) to decide on the Group D winner.

Uber Cup: China, India check into quarterfinals

In the Uber Cup, Thailand led the charge in Group B with a 5-0 win over Australia while world No.3 Tai Tzu Ying was given stiff resistance by Malaysian Goh Jin Wei before winning 21-19, 22-20 to eventually steer Chinese Taipei with a 4-1 win over Malaysia.

China and India are through to the knockout rounds after 5-0 and 4-1 wins over Canada and Singapore respectively. Both teams will clash on Tuesday to decide on the Group A winner.

RESULTS

THOMAS CUP

(Sunday 28 April)

Group B: Japan bt Czechia 5-0

Group B: Chinese Taipei bt Germany 4-1

Group A: Korea bt Australia

Group A: China v Canada 5-0

Group D: Malaysia bt Algeria 5-0

UBER CUP

(Sunday 28 April)

Group A: India bt Singapore 4-1

Group A: China bt Canada 5-0

Group B: Chinese Taipei bt Malaysia 4-1

Group B: Thailand bt Australia 5-0

Group D: Denmark bt Mexico 5-0

Group D: Korea bt USA 5-0

Like this: Like Loading...