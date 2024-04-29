CIRCUIT DE MONACO, MONACO – APRIL 27: Bruno Correia, Safety Car Driver, FIA, with Anthony Joshua OBE during the Monaco ePrix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday April 27, 2024 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

British boxing champion Anthony Joshua attended the Monaco E-Prix this weekend, engaging with Formula E drivers and sharing insights from his career. During a special press conference held at the iconic street circuit, Joshua thrilled fans by announcing September 21st as the date for his next fight at Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua, who spent time with the drivers and teams, discussed the similarities between boxing and motorsport, particularly the crucial role of teamwork in achieving victory. “Motorsport is leaps and bounds above boxing in terms of teamwork and seeing what goes behind a win,” Joshua noted. “It was an inspiration for my approach to commercializing boxing, leading to a strategy where multiple coaches work together for victory.”

The boxer also revealed potential opponents for his upcoming bout, listing Filip Hrgović, Daniel Dubois, and Deontay Wilder as contenders. He also confirmed the much-anticipated fight with Tyson Fury is on the horizon – “a heartbeat away” – but not for September. During the event, Joshua also hinted at a potential investment in the electric racing world, mentioning a meeting with Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds earlier in the day underscoring the possibilities.

Adding to the star-studded event, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II and Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco were also in attendance. The royal couple presented trophies to the winners on the podium, celebrating another exhilarating race at the Monaco E-Prix. One of these podium-sitters was Mitch Evans – who ended his four-year streak of near misses by winning the 2024 Monaco E-Prix, leading Jaguar TCS Racing teammate Nick Cassidy to a remarkable one-two finish. This victory marked Jaguar’s second triumph in Formula E history. The historic GP layout also saw 197 overtakes and numerous dramatic incidents during the race, captivating over 20,000 fans against the glamorous backdrop of Monte Carlo.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s return to Monaco’s legendary street circuit marks the eighth round of Season 10. With 11 teams and 22 world-class drivers navigating historic turns like Mirabeau and the famous Casino Square, the race continues to be a highlight of the Formula E calendar, showcasing the thrilling potential of electric street racing.

The next race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the 2024 Berlin E-Prix double-header on Saturday and Sunday 11-12th May, with more information available here.

Like this: Like Loading...