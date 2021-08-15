A solid field of international riders lined up for the race, including Marco Fontana (ITA), Jérôme Gilloux (FRA), Kenny Muller (FRA), and even Nathalie Schneitter (SUI) and Léa Deslandes (FRA). Having left Verbier (Switzerland) under blue skies Wednesday, August 11 at 8am, the 18 teams headed for Courmayeur (Italy), then Les Houches (France) the following day.

The links between the three towns took racers through mythical areas such as the Grand Col Ferret, the Col de Seigne, the Cormet de Roselend, and even the Col de Mille. Stakes were high, and the pressure increased as the kilometers went by. The goal was winning the race and, for some, also the first-ever E-Bike World Tour.

After a race that lasted a total 08h 19min 8sec the duo of Gilloux and Muller, E-team Moustache came out on top and won the E-Tour du Mont-Blanc 2021. In the women’s, it was the two Frenchwomen Deslandes and Sapin for Haibike-Fullattack who were victorious in 10h 11min 24sec.

Results – Men:

Kenny Muller (FRA) & Jérôme Gilloux (FRA) Florian Golay (SUI) & Olivier Grossrieder (SUI) Kieran Page (FRA) & Fred Horny (FRA)

Women:

Léa Deslandes (FRA) & Nadine Sapin (FRA) Sofia Wiedenroth (GER) & Alexandra Marchal (FRA) Nathalie Schneitter (SUI) & Cornelia Hug (SUI)

