Audi is the first automaker in the world to integrate Spotify’s full native app experience directly into the vehicle.

Through its integration with Android Automotive OS, the new Spotify App operates directly through the vehicle’s infotainment system, without requiring a connected smartphone.

Features including music videos, real-time lyrics, and Spotify Jam automatically adjust based on whether the vehicle is being driven or is parked.

Beginning October 21, 2026, the native Spotify app will be exclusively available through the Audi Application Store for supported newer Audi models based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), and Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.

This currently applies to the Audi A6 e-tron and Audi Q6 e-tron as well as to the Audi A5, Audi Q5 and Audi A6 from model year 2026.

Key facts about the new native Spotify app

Audi is the first automaker to offer Spotify’s fully native app directly in the vehicle

Audi, Cariad and Spotify collaborated closely to optimize the app’s integration with Android Automotive OS

The app runs directly through the vehicle’s infotainment system without requiring smartphone tethering

Available features include for the first time music videos and real-time lyrics as well as Spotify Jam and Spotify DJ

When the vehicle is parked, full feature set and expanded browsing become available on the center MMI display

On equipped vehicles, supported features remain available on the front passenger display while the vehicle is in motion

Available beginning October 21 for supported Audi models built on the PPE and PPC architecture from the model year 2026 onwards – initially exclusively via the Audi Application Store

Audi Application Store brings digital services into the vehicle

Audi continues to expand its digital services to make its vehicles a more seamless part of customers’ everyday lives. The Audi Application Store serves as a central platform for bringing third-party apps directly to the vehicle.

Depending on the model, equipment, and software configuration, compatible apps are integrated into the infotainment system and can use the vehicle’s available controls and displays.

The launch of Spotify as a fully native in-car app demonstrates the potential of this approach: Unlike template-based apps, which use standardized layouts and controls, the native Spotify app offers a more comprehensive interface and broader range of supported content.

Designed for Android Automotive OS, the app combines familiar menus and navigation patterns from devices such as smartphones, with an interface optimized for in-vehicle use and adapted specifically for better driver safety and multi-screen displays.

Designed for in-vehicle use with features that help minimize driver distraction

At launch, the native Spotify app will offer features that automatically adjust according to whether the vehicle is being driven or is parked. In appropriately equipped vehicles, features such as real-time lyrics and video remain available on the front passenger display while the vehicle is in motion.

When the vehicle is parked, these features are also available on the main center MMI display. Via Spotify Jam passengers can join a shared listening session via QR code and add songs to the shared queue.

Native Spotify app available for Audi models based on the PPE and PPC platforms

Spotify serves more than 777 million users worldwide and is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service. Audi will initially offer Spotify’s new native app for all new PPE and PPC models.

Eligible vehicles include the Audi A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, as well as the Audi A5, Q5, and A6 from the model year 2026 onwards. The app will also be available for the Audi Q7 and Q91 beginning at their respective market launches.

Frequently asked questions

How does the native Spotify app differ from previous in-vehicle versions?

The new native Spotify app features an interface specifically for in-vehicle use rather than relying on the standardized templates used in previous versions. Customers will find familiar Spotify menus and navigation along with the full range of Spotify functions including music videos, Spotify’s Jam feature, Spotify DJ and real-time lyrics.

How does the native Spotify app help minimize driver distraction?

The native Spotify app is designed specifically for in-vehicle use, with certain features limited while the vehicle is in motion to help minimize driver distraction. While the vehicle is in motion, these restrictions are automatically applied on the center MMI display. Sign-in and settings functions are unavailable while driving, and music videos and real-time lyrics are hidden from the center MMI display. Related controls are also removed from the Now Playing View screen.

Available voice control functions, including “Hey Audi” and Spotify DJ, can still be used while driving. Passengers can continue to access Spotify on supported passenger displays while driving, or contribute to the shared queue.

In which Audi markets will the Spotify native app be available?

The native Spotify app will be launched in 47 Audi markets worldwide – from Europe to North and South America to Asia, Africa and Australia.

What does it cost to use the native Spotify app in an Audi model?

The Spotify app can be downloaded from the Audi Application Store free of cost. A Spotify account is required to use the app in the vehicle. Costs depend on the applicable market and selected Spotify tariff.

Which Audi models support the native Spotify app?

Spotify’s native app is initially available for new PPE and PPC models from the model year 2026 onwards, including the A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, as well as the A5, Q5 and A6. From launch, it can also be used in the Q7 and Q91 SUV models.

Like this: Like Loading...