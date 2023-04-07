With a little over 100 days to go until the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, we are excited to confirm that the Last-Minute Sales Phase for the tournament will commence on Tuesday 11 April, 2023

Fans wishing to prepare for the Last-Minute Sales Phase can register for a FIFA Ticketing Account in readiness for on-sale at 12pm AEST, 2pm NZT, and 4am CET next Tuesday, while supporters seeking more information about ticketing should visit FIFA.com/tickets.

Nearly 650,000 tickets have been sold for the 64 matches across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand since they first went on sale in October last year, with many fans claiming seats early to avoid disappointment.