Erick Thohir, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), heaved a huge sigh of relief after Indonesia avoided serious sanctions after FIFA cancelled their supposed hosting of the Under-20 World Cup.

Erick explained that the international football body had given administrative sanctions to PSSI instead.

“I am relieved that Indonesia avoided the severe sanctions of exclusion from world football. In other words, Indonesia only gets a yellow card, not a red card,” said Erick.

Erick added that he had visited FIFA in accordance with President Jokowi’s directions to conduct negotiations as well as to present to FIFA a blueprint for the transformation of Indonesian football.

“After I conveyed President Jokowi’s message, and explained our football blueprint, FIFA only gave administrative sanctions in the form of freezing FIFA Forward funds for PSSI’s operational needs. This will be reviewed again after FIFA study the blueprint for developing Indonesian football,” he added.

“With this sanction, we are still continuing the football transformation program with FIFA. With this sanction, we are not given a red card, but a yellow card so we can play and compete in the SEA Games at the end of this month.”

#AFF

#PSSI

