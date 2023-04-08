Felix Dalmas is back as the next head coach of the Cambodian national team.

With Keisuke Honda expected to end his role as the General Manager of the Cambodian national team after the SEA Games next month, Dalmas has been announced as the replacement.

“Although I left Cambodia, my heart remained here. I knew that there was work I still wanted to do,” said Dalmas.

“I did not want to leave Cambodia, but my family situation during the pandemic forced me to call a halt to the work I was doing with Honda.

“I have seen the plans and goals that the FFC have laid down, and I knew I had to be a part of them. Therefore, I had to return.”

Added Keo Sarath, the General Secretary of the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC): “He has a lot of experience working with Cambodian footballers, and a proven track record of driving them to achieve positive results. We feel very comfortable with the signing.”

