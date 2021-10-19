In a tight finish on Stage 1, the BULLS (Urs Huber & Simon Schneller) and BULLS 2 (Martin Frey & Simon Stiebjahn) teams claimed first and second respectively, with Canyon Northwave MTB (Andreas Seewald & Martin Stošek) racing home in third.

Prologue winners NinetyOne-songo-Specialized (Matt Beers & Jordan Sarrou) finished in fourth, but retained their overall lead with a healthy gap of just under two minutes over second-placed team Canyon Northwave MTB.

Absa Cape Epic newbies, Sina Frei and Laura Stigger (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized), blitzed Stage 1 in the Elite women’s race, today. Riding comfortably, with great control and composure throughout, the first-timers cruised home in 4:34:52 – nearly five minutes ahead of second-placed finishers Ariane Luthi and Robyn De Groot (Salusmed).

STAGE 1 – MEN STAGE 1 – WOMEN 1. BULLS / Urs HUBER (SUI / #1-1) & Simon SCHNELLER (GER / #1-2) 03:57:35.2 1. 91-Songo-Specialized / Sina FREI (SUI / #54-1) & Laura STIGGER (AUT / #54-2) 04:34:52.6 2. BULLS 2 / Martin FREY (GER / #5-1) & Simon STIEBJAHN (GER / #5-2) 03:57:37.4 +00:00:02.2 2. Salusmed / Ariane LÜTHI (SUI / #50-1) & Robyn DE GROOT (RSA / #50-2) 04:39:43.8 +00:04:51.1 3. Canyon Northwave MTB / Andreas SEEWALD (GER / #4-1) & Martin STOŠEK (CZE / #4-2) 03:57:38.3 +00:00:03.1 3. Faces CST / Candice LILL (RSA / #51-1) & Mariske STRAUSS (RSA / #51-2) 04:46:55.4 +00:12:02.7

