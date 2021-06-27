Rudy Eka Priyambada, the head coach of the Indonesian women’s national team, has singled out DPR Korea as the toughest team in their Group C qualifiers of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Following the official draw this week, Indonesia have been placed in the same Group C against DPR Korea, Singapore and Iraq.

“All teams are tough but we must be more aware of the strength of the DPR Korean team, which we know is one of the top teams in the world that has won this event three times,” said Rudy.

“In terms of ranking, they are way above Indonesia. The three countries in this group are not easy opponents. What is certain is that we must be well prepared and focused.”

DPR Korea are ranked 11th in the world and third in Asia.

Indonesia will be playing hosts to the qualifiers on 13-25 September 2021.

#AFF

