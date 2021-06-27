Wellington Phoenix can confirm the departure of seven players from its squad at the conclusion of the 2020/21 A-League season.

Cameron Devlin appeared in 44 matches – including 33 starts – for the Phoenix across two A-League seasons. A crowd favourite, Devlin led the competition in Tackles Won during each of his two seasons, while also scoring his first Phoenix goal earlier this year.

Defenders Luke DeVere and Liam McGing also exit the Club after signing on in the 2019/20 Season; DeVere limited to six matches this season due to injury and McGing appearing in seven games.

2019/20 signee Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi also leaves the Phoenix by mutual consent, after being limited to four games this season.

