The two Chinese gained an unassailable points lead in the drivers standings with two victories and two second places in the past season. The FAW-VW Audi Racing Team, which entered the Audi R8 LMS GT3 of the two champions, also won the team classification of the racing series. Second place in the drivers standings also went to an Audi customer team: David Pun and his fellow competitor, who competes under the pseudonym “Rio,” are runners-up with Team X Works.

Another title in China: Audi Sport customer racing Asia recorded an additional GT3 title success. The driver pairing of Cheng Congfu/Anthony Liu has been confirmed as China GT champions after the season finale of the 2021 season, originally scheduled for early 2022, was cancelled.

The caution period with the jostling of all participants during the driver change had caused confusing conditions in the pit lane. Rossi had missed his pit spot after a good run and was forced to put in another lap.

Team Tresor by Car Collection missed out on a podium place by only 0.361 seconds, while motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi, making his debut for Team WRT, finished 17th in the field of 52 entries together with Audi Sport drivers Nico Müller and Frédéric Vervisch.

This put Chris Mies in the lead for Saintéloc Racing in another Audi. When Kelvin van der Linde took over the R8 LMS from his Belgian driver colleague Weerts, he moved into the lead. In the final third of the race, Dries Vanthoor extended the lead for the number 32 Audi to 6.2 seconds by the end of the three-hour race.

Victory in Imola: Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts managed a convincing season opener in the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS Endurance Cup. The three Audi Sport drivers had secured grid position one at Imola by setting the fastest time in practice. Charles Weerts led the race for the first eight laps before losing a position in a chicane.