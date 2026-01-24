The big reveal in Madonna di Campiglio shows off their incredible new colours celebrating the factory’s centenary – and as they aim for MotoGP win number 100.

The stunning new Ducati Lenovo Team livery has broken cover! Madonna di Campiglio, nestled in the foothills of the Dolomites, hosted the fourth consecutive year of Campioni in Pista, the presentation of the Ducati Lenovo Team. There, the covers came off the Desmosedici GP bikes that Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia will race this year – the centenary of Ducati’s founding in 1926.

Last year, the Ducati Lenovo Team claimed the prestigious triple crown for the third time in the team’s history. For the second consecutive year they took 13 overall wins, bringing the tally to 99 MotoGP victories, as well as the all-time record for points scored by a single rider in a season (M. Márquez, 545), and their sixth constructors’ title in a row.

2026 is already guaranteed to make history as the centenary of Ducati’s founding, and the anniversary is also reflected in the design of the Desmosedici GP with the new matte Rosso Centenario and double white stripe. A dark red, inspired by their origins: from the red of the Ducati 60 (1949), the first complete motorcycle that marked their entry into the motorcycle manufacturing world, to the Gran Sport “Marianna” (1955), the first Ducati designed for racing by engineer Fabio Taglioni.

Racing in the Rosso Centenario of Ducati in 2026 is a duo that needs no introduction. Nine MotoGP titles, with seven for Marquez and two for Bagnaia, the team comprises two exceptional champions both on and off track. Protagonist of one of the greatest comebacks of all time, Marquez is ready to write another new chapter in motorcycling history. Algonside him, Bagnaia – who remains Borgo Panigale’s most successful MotoGP rider, seeking redemption after a tough 2025.

Marc Marquez: “2025 was a key moment in my life and career. A challenge against all odds, to prove to myself first that I could win again. I don’t pay much attention to numbers and records, but 2026 represents an additional challenge. Reaffirming my position will be even more difficult, but we have the ability to make the most of the Desmosedici GP package, which is the most competitive and reliable.

Regaining my riding confidence after the injury is the first goal, then putting on a show on the track with the Ducati Lenovo Team, whose colors I will try to honor to the best of my ability again this year. In the first training sessions on the bike, the sensations were more than positive, but Malaysia will be the first real test of the season.”

Francesco Bagnaia: “I’m leaving behind a challenging year, but one that has taught me so much and has further strengthened my desire to return to the track as soon as possible with the new Desmosedici GP. It was important to go all the way, never giving up, to face every situation and to learn from every experience. The 2026 season will have a special significance: a new opportunity to demonstrate our full potential in the year of Ducati’s centenary celebrations and with a truly impressive livery. I count the hours until the first test: I’m really happy to be reunited with the entire Ducati Lenovo Team and to get back to work to be among the protagonists and have fun.”

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati Motor Holding: “We couldn’t present the Ducati Lenovo Team any other way than here, in the spectacular setting of Madonna di Campiglio, where we return for the fourth year in a row and at a particularly significant moment for Ducati: our Centenary. We enter 2026 with sporting results that speak for themselves and a team that, over time, has demonstrated extraordinary work ethic and consistency: four consecutive Riders’ titles and six Manufacturers’ titles are the result of a precise path, not isolated incidents. The Ducati Lenovo Team today represents the most advanced synthesis of the Ducati method, combining technical expertise, solid organization, and constant ambition.

With Marc and Pecco, we have two extraordinary Champions, driven by extremely strong motivation and objectives, ready to seek new confirmations and important answers. Alongside them is the Desmosedici GP, a bike born from continuous evolution and targeted technical choices, which represents the pinnacle of our technological vision and which, in this special year, we have made even more iconic by dressing it in a red that recalls our history. It is with this combination of people, riders, and bikes that we face the future upcoming season, with the determination to continue to be competitive and achieve new sporting successes.”

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager: “This season, in terms of value and hopefully also the show on track, is unlike any of the previous ones. We will celebrate Ducati’s centenary and, at the same time, it will be a year of transition considering the radical change in the regulations in 2027. Racing has always been part of Borgo Panigale’s DNA, and we hope to honor this extremely important milestone by showcasing the technology of our bikes and setting new records. We are proud to wear the Rosso Centenario and the white stripes on the fairings of the new Desmosedici GP bikes to fight, as Ducati, for the seventh manufacturers’ title in a row and the sixth riders’ title in our roll of honor. These are ambitious goals and it’s difficult to think of more. I have little to add also speaking about Marc and Pecco: they are two Champions, different but both Champions. Marc has proven himself to be a champion capable of overcoming all adversity to find peace, victory, and speed. Pecco struggled, but he never gave up and put his talent to the test, demonstrating that he can return to being a true protagonist. Thanks to all our partners and Madonna di Campiglio, which welcomes us to its truly evocative setting for the presentation of the Ducati Lenovo Team. With the entire team, we are ready to face 2026 with maximum commitment and motivation.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding and Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager, were on stage alongside the riders and the management of the at the event, organized by Ducati in collaboration with Trentino Marketing and the Madonna di Campiglio Tourist Board.

The big reveal is out there – now the countdown is on to the start of the MotoGP season. After the Shakedown for test riders and rookies only, Sepang hosts the first official test from the 3rd to 5th of February – tune in for more from Malaysia!

Like this: Like Loading...