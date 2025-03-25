Dynamic brand unveiled for first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™

A striking brand was revealed for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines2025™, capturing the speed of the game and the unstoppable energy of the host nation.The tournament’s dynamic emblem and Official Slogan – ™ – were unveiled to invited guests and media representatives at Manila House in Metropolitan Manila.Sixteen of the planet’s top women’s national teams will do battle in the Philippines from 21 November to 7 December 2025 in a quest to be crowned the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ champions.

