Indonesia returned with a close 1-0 over Bahrain as Australia continued their fine run with another win over China in Group C of the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ for FIFA World Cup 2026.At the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Indonesia rebounded from their big defeat to Australia last week to edge Bahrain for only their second win in eight matches.After some sustained pressure in the first quarter of an hour, the goal came in the 24th minute, when Ole Romenij made good on the cross from Marselino Ferdinan.The win gave Indonesia nine points, putting them fourth in GroupC and four points behind second-placed Australia with two matches to go.At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Australia walked off 2-0 winners over host China to stay second in the group behind already-qualified Japan.The visitors were on target through Jackson Irvine in the 16th minute and Nishan Velupillay in the 29th minute.The win saw Australia staying second on 13 points. #AFF#PSSI

