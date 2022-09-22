Pahang qualified for both the men’s and women’s finals of the Malaysia Games hockey tournament in Bukit Jalil.

The men’s team defeated Terengganu 3-1 in the shootout after both teams were held to a 2-2 in regulation time. In the second semifinals tie, Johor outclassed Perak 4-1.

In the women’s semi-final matches, Selangor edged Federal Territory 3-1 and Pahang defeated Penang 2-1.

The finals of the men’s and women’s matches will be played on Friday (23 September).

FIXTURES

Women Final: Selangor v Pahang (6.0pm, NHS 1).

Men’s Final: Johor v Pahang (8.0pm, NHS 1).

