Chuah Shangyang of Pulau Pinang kept it cool in the final to win the gold medal in the men’s Nandao of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 here on the third day of the Wushu event here in Bukit Jalil.

Shangyang said that what made the difference in the decider was his ability to take it easy and try not to think too much of the final as he returned a score of 9.6430 for his place at the top of the podium.

“Of course, I am very happy as this is my first gold medal at the SUKMA. I got the silver at the 2018 SUKMA in Perak. And today, I finally got the gold for the same event,” said Shangyang.

“The coaches motivated me well. They told me that I should focus on deep breathing and to be relaxed. Don’t be too anxious.

“The difference was that today I did everything I did as if it was just another training day.”

The silver went to Danny Ling Hang Kee from Negeri Sembilan with a score of 9.6160 and the bronze to Chan Shi Weng from Johor (9.5930).

