Yann Ehrlacher scored the best result of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers as the pre-season Esports WTCR series got off to a thrilling start yesterday evening.

Eleven WTCR drivers were in action at a virtual Hungaroring to entertain fans while they wait the start of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season. Their participation also helped to promote the FIA’s #RaceAtHome campaign, which encourages people to stay safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

As none of the WTCR drivers have the opportunity to practice extensively like the leading professional simracers do, there was a difference in lap times. However, the WTCR drivers all succeeded in contributing to two high-action races supported by TrackTime, TAG Heuer and KW Suspensions.

Frenchman Ehrlacher, who will contest the upcoming WTCR season in a Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR, finished Race 2 as the leading WTCR driver in P17 in a hugely competitive field after Slovakia’s Mato Homola (Hyundai i30 N TCR) was the best of the WTCR racers in P18 in Race 1.

Afterwards, Ehrlacher posted on Facebook: “Great event yesterday and congrats to all the simracers that were incredibly fast.”

Behind Ehrlacher in Race 2, Homola recovered from early contact to finish P19. Spain’s Mikel Azcona (CUPRA TCR) was P20 with Italian Kevin Ceccon (Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR) P22 and Portugal’s Tiago Monteiro (Honda Civic Type R TCR) P23. Argentine Esteban Guerrieri, who followed Homola home in Race 1, was eliminated in a multi-car collision on lap one of Race 2.

Dutchman Niels Langeveld (Audi RS 3 LMS) finished behind Guerrieri in Race 1, with Hungary’s original gamer-turned-racer and 2019 WTCR title winner Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR) and Monteiro next to finish.

Follow this link for the full results: https://simresults.net/200406-Tp0