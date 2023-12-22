Eight teams will do battle in the Ho Chi Minh City Futsal Open 2023-15th LS Cup which starts later today at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the edition of the 15th LS Cup will see five Futsal clubs from Vietnam taking on three foreign Futsal clubs as they look to stamp their authority in the region.

Group A are Sahako FC, Cao Bang, Thai Son Bac – all from Vietnam and Thammasat Stallions (fifth in the Futsal Thai League 2023).

Group B are South Ho Chi Minh City (champions of the recent National Futsal Championship and the 2023 Thai Son National Futsal Cup) from Vietnam, Black Pearl United (runners-up of Futsal Thai League 2023), Selangor MAC (third in the Malaysia Premier Futsal League 2023) and Sanvinest Khanh Hoa, also from Vietnam.

The winning team will take USD5,000 in prize money, while the runners-up will earn USD3,000 with the third-placed team getting USD1,000.

