Julian Alaphilippe wins Stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia with perfect breakaway

The Frenchman adds a Giro stage win to his collection of Grand Tour successes in the Tour de France and Vuelta

Narváez and Hermans take the lower steps on the podium in Fano

Alaphilippe and Maestri orchestrate a masterful breakaway to take Stage 12 Win

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) has won Stage 12 of the 107th Giro d’Italia, the 193km long Martinsicuro-Fano. Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished second and third respectively.

Alaphilippe “Mirco Maestri was excellent. Winning at the Giro was my dream”.

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Julian Alaphilippe said:

Pogačar “Alaphilippe showed he’s a champion. I would have liked to try to win this stage”

The Maglia Rosa Tadej Pogačar said: “The beginning of the stage was very fast. Alaphilippe showed that he’s back. What he did is actually incredible. This is what champions do. He deserves this victory. Not many riders are able to do this. The parcours was pretty tough with a lot of small climbs. Luckily for us we have a good gap on GC. It’s a stage I would have liked to try and win if I wasn’t here for GC but I prefer to do GC”.

The plan wasn’t to do 125km like this but with a big group. Firstly I have to thank my team-mates for controlling the first 60km. The cooperation with Mirco Maestri was excellent. He also deserved the stage win. I always believed I could win but until the last kilometres I had to push full gas. The chasers were close behind me. It was my dream to win a stage at the Giro d’Italia. It makes me really happy. It’s an important win for me after difficult times. I got it thanks to my team, my wife and my son who have always supported me”.

Stage 12 Results

1 – Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) – 193 km in 4h07’44”, av speed 46.743 km/h

2 – Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 31″

3 – Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at 32″

General Classification After Stage 12

1 – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

2 – Daniel Felipe Martinez (Bora – Hansgrohe) at 2’40”

3 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 2’56”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are produced and designed by CASTELLI.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and ITA Italian Trade Agency – Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with – Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, born after 01/01/1999, sponsored by Eataly – Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

Like this: Like Loading...