In the semifinals, Ekström met Thierry Neuville, a multiple World Rally Championship runner-up. The Belgian also lost out to the Swede. The final was marked by special emotions: After Mattias Ekström had prevailed over Michael Schumacher in London in 2007 and in Beijing in 2009, thus winning two of his first three ROC titles to date, he now met Michael’s son Mick in the decisive contest.

Hot temperatures around Pite Havsbad’s “Frozen Ocean”: In the individual classification of the best drivers on Sunday, the 44-year-old Audi factory driver beat all the opponents he encountered. In the quarter-finals, he prevailed against his compatriot Johan Kristoffersson, who, like himself, is a former World Rallycross Champion.

The two-time DTM champion and rallycross world champion had particularly emotional words for his opponent in the final, Mick Schumacher, whom Ekström defeated despite a short burst of smoke in his race car.

Mattias Ekström has once again demonstrated his world class and versatility: In his Swedish homeland, the rally and circuit pro driver won the “Race of Champions”, a traditional competition between the world’s best motorsport drivers, on an icy track.