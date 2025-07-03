World Rugby and Emirates have announced a new partnership which will see the airline become an Official Partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, deepening the airline’s commitment to growing the game of rugby.

New partnership reinforces Emirates’ long-standing support of global rugby and commitment to growing the women’s game.

The iconic Emirates ‘Fly Better’ kit will feature across all 32 tournament matches, worn by World Rugby Match Officials as a symbol of the airline’s continued support for elite officiating.

With almost 50 days to go, England 2025 is already smashing records, with over 300,000 tickets sold, more than twice the total attendance of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

Emirates will continue its support of match officiating with the sponsorship of World Rugby Match Officials during Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, helping foster the growth and development of top-tier match officials and the rise of women officials in pinnacle competitions. The Emirates ‘Fly Better’ kit will be worn across all matches.

The sponsorship demonstrates the airline’s commitment to advancing the sport of rugby while also enhancing the growth and visibility of women’s sports, while providing Emirates with a platform to engage with new, passionate fan bases.

As part of the new partnership, Emirates will enjoy significant marketing exposure across Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 digital and social channels and on-ground activations. The airline will also receive in-stadium branding across all 32 Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 matches.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will span eight venues across England from 22 August to 27 September, with 16 teams competing to lift the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy. Emirates has a well-established commercial and operational footprint in 13 participating countries.

Michel Poussau, World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, said: “Emirates has been a trusted and long-standing partner of World Rugby and our pinnacle competitions for nearly two decades, and we’re proud to extend this enduring relationship into the groundbreaking Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Their continued commitment to supporting our match officials plays a crucial role in upholding excellence on the field. This partnership reflects not only our shared values, but also our collective ambition to elevate rugby on the global stage.”

Sarah Massey, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, added: “Supporting the development of our team behind the whistle on the sport’s biggest stage is vital to delivering a world-class tournament. Emirates’ investment is helping create meaningful opportunities for these inspiring individuals to thrive, especially the women match officials taking part in this landmark event. We’re thrilled to welcome Emirates as a partner for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.”

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said: “We’re excited to partner with World Rugby as an Official Partner and Airline of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Women’s rugby is flourishing globally, and Emirates’ significant investment expands our presence and supports rugby’s growth. Making the sport accessible to everyone is part of our commitment to creating long-lasting impact, stronger connections with fans and unlocking possibilities through the power of sport.”

Emirates has championed the game of rugby since 1987, expanding its support to include World Rugby, six consecutive Rugby World Cups (2007-27), Cape Town 7s, and the Emirates Dubai 7s for nearly 40 years.

