The hopefuls learnt their journey to glory following the conclusion of the AFC Women’s Champions League™ 2025/26 Preliminary Stage draw at the AFC House.

The 19 teams who entered for the Preliminary Stage were divided into five groups — four groups of four and one group of three — to do battle in a centralised league format between August 23 to 31, with only the five group winners advancing to the Group Stage.

They will join the teams from the top seven MAs in the AFC Women’s Club Competition Ranking 2024/25, namely Melbourne City FC (AUS), Suwon FC Women (KOR), Tokyo Verdy Beleza (JPN), holders Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC (CHN), Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (VIE), Bam Khatoon FC (IRN) and a to-be-determined side from the United Arab Emirates, to form a 12-strong cast.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/awcl-preliminary-stage-draw-finalised

