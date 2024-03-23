Erspo have officially been unveiled as the new kit supplier of the Indonesia national teams.

Erspo have come up with two different kits – the home jersey is still red with white markings on the collar and sleeves.

For the away jersey, Erspo launched a white color with red markings on the collar and sleeves.

Erspo have also launched training jerseys, jackets, sweaters and pants for the players which they had used in their last FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Jakarta against Indonesia on Thursday.

Present at the unveiling ceremony were FA of Indonesia (PSSI) President Erick Thohir, alongside Deputy Presidents Zainudin Amali and Ratu Tisha as well as members of the PSSI Executive Committee including Arya Sinulingga, Sumardji, Muhammad, Eko Setyawan, Endri Erawan, and General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...