Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier realised too well the task at hand when they take on Indonesia in the return tie on Tuesday in Hanoi with the Frenchman declaring ‘We will not give up, we will not surrender’.

Vietnam conceded a 1-0 loss to Indonesia in their third Group F encounter of Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Jakarta.

“In the second leg, we will try our best. We will not give up, we will not surrender. We have to win the next match if we want to continue. We can see the two Indonesian matches as knockouts – with first and second legs,” said Troussier.

Heading into the fourth matchday in Group F on Tuesday, Vietnam are third with three points while Indonesia are second with four points.

Iraq are the group leaders with the perfect nine points from three matches while the Philippines are fourth with just one point.

“In the next match, playing at home is an advantage. A draw is good enough for Indonesia but we need to do better to get our campaign back on track. We will have to come up with a plan to deal with the counterattack situations, which is Indonesia’s strength,” he added.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...