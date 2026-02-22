Indonesia Women’s Futsal head coach Luis Estrella has announced the squad that will carry Indonesia’s challenge at this week’s ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026

Among the five players left out from the squad are Sella Salsadila (from Kebumen United Angels), Antika Asri (Kebumen United Angels), Diana Nuraeni (STKIP), Asselah Terecita (Kuda Laut Nusantara Angels) and Arlince Tuan (UNJ).

The second edition of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship will be held from 24 February to 2 March 2026 at Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand with Indonesia in Group A against host Thailand and Malaysia.

Group B is Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Australia.

INDONESIA WOMEN’S FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Fitry Amelya (Kuda Laut Nusantara Angels), Riska Aprilia (Alive FC)

ANCHOR: Novita Murni (MSP FC), Diah Tri Lestari (MSP FC), Nizrina Fauziah (UPI)

ALA: Dhea Febrina (Netic FC Ladies), Fitri Rosdiana (MSP FC), Fitri Sundari (Kuda Laut Nusantara Angels), Marsya Aulia (AFK Bandung), Quisepina Olin (Kuda Laut Nusantara Angels), Ikeu Rosita (MSP FC)

PIVOT: Nisma Francida (Alive FC), Agnes Matulapelwa (Netic FC Ladies), Insyafadya Salsabillah (Kuda Laut Nusantara Angels)

