Eurovision Sport and Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) are pleased to announce they have extended their media rights agreement for the Tour de France through to 2025. In addition, Eurovision Sport has extended its agreement with Unipublic, a subsidiary of A.S.O, for the Vuelta, again through to 2025.

The prestigious Tour de France will be available to audiences in 54 countries, with free-to-air coverage from EBU Member broadcasters in Belgium (RTBF and VRT), the Netherlands (NOS), Switzerland (SRF, RTS and RSI), United Kingdom and Ireland (ITV), Spain (RTVE), Portugal (RTP), Italy (RAI), Denmark (TV2), Norway (TV2), Luxembourg (RTL), Slovakia (RTVS) and Slovenia (RTVSLO).

All the excitement of the Vuelta will be covered free-to-air by EBU Members in Belgium (VRT), the Netherlands (NOS), Denmark (TV2) and Norway (TV2). The race will see an increased number of broadcast hours on offer to fans, around 70 hours per edition.

Eurosport will continue to screen the Tour de France and La Vuelta across all screens throughout Europe.

The deal also includes other major races including for the first time, several women’s races: La Course by Le Tour avec FDJ, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Flèche Wallonne women’s races from 2020 in the Tour de France agreement and, in the Vuelta agreement, the Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta and Clásica San Sebastian women’s races from 2021. These additions affirm Eurovision Sport’s continued commitment to develop women’s cycling and offer the widest range of sports rights for EBU member broadcasters.

Eurovision Sport Executive Director Stefan Kürten said: “We’re very proud to renew our long-standing partnership with A.S.O and Unipublic. The Tour de France and La Vuelta are highlights of the annual cycling calendar, with a fanbase of millions, and we remain committed to enabling these iconic races to maintain and develop their unrivalled free-to-air exposure.”

Eurovision Sport Head of Cycling Frederic Sanz added: “Thanks to the ideal combination of EBU Members and Eurosport platforms, Eurovision Sport continues to showcase the best of cycling throughout Europe. We are in addition particularly happy to strengthen our commitment to women’s cycling and more generally to women’s sport with those races widely exposed throughout Europe.”

ASO Managing Director Yann le Moenner said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the EBU and its members, which have always been committed to offer a large exposure for cycling all over Europe, through a perfect combination of generalist free-to-air channels and sport thematic channels. Thanks to the fast growth of EBU members’ digital platforms, we will enlarge our audience to include the youngest generations which have a huge role to play for the development of the sport.

Besides the broadcast of our iconic events, the EBU will be a great asset for the promotion and development of women’s cycling for which we intend to produce and distribute new events live starting 2020. Our long-standing relationship with the EBU will help to strengthen the relationship between the fans, the historical events they are waiting for every year, and the new races we are adding to the calendar.”