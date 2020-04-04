The FA of Thailand (FAT) alongside organizer Thai League Co are considering having a one-leg Thai League season instead of the usual two-leg home and away format.

With the COVID-19 pandemic being an unusual circumstance this year which has affected all and sundry, it has also affected the running of the world’s football leagues.

The Thai League One to Thai League Four is in lockdown and where it is expected to resume on 2 May 2020.

“First of all, I would like to thank all the clubs for working together to arrive at shared solutions,” said FAT President Somyot Poompunmuang.

“The FAT and Thai League Co have been monitoring the situation and closely following the announcement from the government.

“We’ve come up with many plans: such as playing behind the close doors. We are also considering having just one leg this season.

“If we have to postpone the current season further, having just one leg will reduce the number of matches. But there are still many things to finalise if we are to go with this option.”