Audi is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Audi RS Q31 with a sporty special edition: the RS Q3 edition 10 years1. This car is limited to 555 units worldwide and is available for the RS Q31 and RS Q3 Sportback2 This compact sports car has become well established in the years since its 2013 market launch.

Since 2019, the second generation has delivered 294 kW (400 PS) and 480 Nm of torque. The Audi RS Q3 edition 10 years1 is powered by the 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo engine. It brings its power to the road via a 7-speed S tronic and its permanent all-wheel drive quattro. The anniversary edition has exclusive accents both inside and out.

These include the new Chronos Gray metallic paintwork, 21 inch alloy wheels, new RS bucket seats with recycled Dinamica microfiber material, and jet black applications on the instrument panel. The Edition package will be priced starting at €5,990 and will be available to order in Germany from the end of October 2022.

Strong Character: The Exterior

Among other things, Audi is using two expressive colors to celebrate the RS Q31: Dew Silver matte effect or metallic Chronos Gray. The latter is intended exclusively for the special edition, while the matte silver was added to the color palette of the Audi RS Q31 for the first time this year. Also exclusive to the edition are the black, 21 inch light alloy wheels in a double-spoke design with 225/35 format tires.

The 19 inch high-performance braking system with carbon fiber-reinforced ceramic brake discs is available as a front-end option. It comes with polished Anthracite Gray brake calipers as a standard feature or, alternatively, red or blue are available for an additional charge.

Numerous add-on parts in black or glossy black emphasize the exclusive look of the edition 10 years. These include, for example, the darkened matrix LED headlights with dynamic flashing light and the wing mirror housings. The roof frame, window slot rims, and door trim are available in glossy black.

The same applies to the blades on the front spoiler and the diffuser insert. The sporty look is rounded out with the four rings on the Singleframe grille and the rear and the model lettering in glossy black.

Exclusive and Sporty: The Interior

Passengers take their seats in new RS bucket seats that are exclusive to this edition. The RS emblems in the neck area of the seat are impressive. The seatback cover in matte Carbon, which is being used for the first time in the RS Q31, is a special highlight.

The bucket seats are upholstered in a leather-Dinamica combination in black and jet black – the new, sporty, elegant color. Dinamica is a microfiber and consists of around 45% recycled PET fibers. In addition to the seats, it is also used on the instrument panel application.

The copper-colored stitching, which is repeated throughout the entire interior, creates a special contrast. This applies, for example, to the honeycomb stitching in the center of the seat, the center armrest, the door armrest, the steering wheel – which is available either in a round or flat bottom version – and the black floor mats with glossy copper-embroidered RS Q3 lettering.

The edition 10 years also boasts exclusive decorative inlays in Carbon – such as the seat back cover in a matte finish. The MMI display has a carbon look – the 10.1 inch touch display features “1 of 555” lettering. The edition-specific illuminated door sill trims project a red 3D diamond onto the ground when the doors are opened.

Irresistible: The Drive

The RS Q31 and RS Q3 Sportback2 come with a powerful 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine. With 2.5 liters of displacement and 294 kW (400 PS), it now boasts some 17% more power than in the previous generation of the RS Q3, which had augmented its performance to 250 kW (340 PS) in 2015.

Compared to the 2013 original version with 228 kW (310 PS), that is a 29% performance increase. The maximum torque of 480 Nm is available between 2,250 and 5,850 rpm. The RS Q31 and RS Q3 Sportback2 reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds. Their top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), but on request, the RS Q31 can also drive at speeds of up to 280 km/h (174 mph).

The special firing order 1-2-4-5-3 and the odd number of cylinders create a unique engine sound. The RS dual exhaust system emphasizes the characteristic sound of the five-cylinder engine, while the optionally available RS sports exhaust system sharpens it even further.

The five-cylinder engine was awarded the coveted “International Engine of the Year Award” nine times in a row. The power of the five-cylinder engine runs to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive via a seven-speed S tronic as standard equipment.

