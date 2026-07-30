Impact Beyond has launched with AUD$30 million of Australian Government investment to harness the legacy of Rugby World Cups 2027 and 2029, driving sustainable growth and positive impact across Australia and the Pacific

Impact Beyond, the long-term legacy programme underpinning Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, has been launched today by The Hon Anika Wells MP, the Australian Federal Minister for Sport, with AUD$30 million investment from the Australian Government to harness the transformative power of Australia’s hosting of back-to-back Rugby World Cups, driving sustainable growth, opportunity and positive impact across Australia and the wider Oceania region.

The programme provides the strategic framework that will guide legacy investment and delivery in the lead-up to, during and beyond Rugby World Cups 2027 and 2029.

With Australia set to host consecutive Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups, Impact Beyond positions these tournaments not as standalone events, but as catalysts for lasting change that will strengthen rugby ecosystems well beyond the final whistle.

The Australian Government is investing AUD$30 million in Impact Beyond, as part of its wider AUD$90 million support package for the delivery of the two tournaments in 2027 and 2029.

Of this legacy investment, AUD$15 million will be dedicated to Impact Beyond Australia and AUD$15 million to Impact Beyond Pasifika.

The funding will support World Rugby and Rugby Australia initiatives designed to deliver lasting benefits for players, clubs, communities and Member Unions across Australia and the Pacific.

The legacy programme is structured around two connected initiatives:

Impact Beyond Australia, focused on growing and strengthening rugby within the host nation, and;

Impact Beyond Pasifika, focused on reinforcing rugby’s legacy, capability and sustainability across the Oceania region.

Impact Beyond Australia

As the domestic pillar of the programme, Impact Beyond Australia leverages the unique opportunity of hosting two Rugby World Cups to accelerate long‑term, sustainable growth of rugby nationwide. Delivered by Rugby Australia in collaboration with its local Member Unions, the Australian Government, and State and Territory Governments, the programme focuses on initiatives that can only happen, or be significantly accelerated, because Australia is hosting these tournaments.

Built around three interconnected priorities – building capability and capacity, increasing participation opportunities and strengthening inclusion – Impact Beyond Australia aims to create strong, safe and inclusive community rugby environments, expand access to the game across all demographics and ensure the community game is ready to sustain increased interest inspired by Rugby World Cups 2027 and 2029.

A strong and deliberate emphasis is placed on women’s and girls’ rugby across all programmes, recognising both the growth potential of the women’s game and the catalytic role of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029.

Impact Beyond Australia aims to:

Grow rugby union participation to more than 220,000 rugby union participants by 2029, representing a 38 per cent increase nationwide over the next four years.

Increase the community game by, one third across 15s and sevens, supported by a 30 per cent increase in accredited coaches and match officials to sustain long‑term growth.

Double participation in national club programmes, including Get into Rugby and Tri‑Tag Rugby, growing from 8,000 to more than 16,500 participants.

Increase women’s and girls’ participation by 70 per cent by 2029.

Impact Beyond Pasifika

Impact Beyond Pasifika represents the regional legacy pillar of the programme, designed to ensure the benefits of the Rugby World Cup cycle extend meaningfully across the Pacific.

Structured as a multi‑year investment framework, Impact Beyond Pasifika prioritises Pacific‑led capability, performance and sustainability outcomes across Oceania, with delivery led by World Rugby and Oceania Rugby.

Supported by the Australian Government, and governed through dedicated steering and governance groups, the programme is anchored around four strategic pillars:

International performance development

Governance and financial sustainability

Community rugby development

Regional engagement and visibility linked to Rugby World Cup 2027 and 2029.

Together, these pillars aim to strengthen domestic competitions, lift high‑performance outcomes, build resilient Unions and elevate the Pacific voice and presence on the global rugby stage.

Impact Beyond Pasifika aims to:

Maintain a strong emphasis on women and girls’ participation across programme investments, supporting gender equity as a central focus of the regional legacy.

Drive sustained growth in female participation across Oceania, alongside increased development and support for female coaches, particularly within targeted Pacific Unions.

Strengthen high-performance coaching and technical capability across Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, supporting enhanced elite pathways and workforce development.

Deliver a region￼wide safeguarding and governance programme rolled out across all Pacific Unions, supporting safe, sustainable and well governed rugby environments.

A shared opportunity

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “Australia has a once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity to supercharge rugby union, both at home and across the Pacific, by hosting back‑to‑back Rugby World Cups, with the men’s tournament in 2027 followed by the women’s tournament in 2029.

“Impact Beyond is a codesigned and targeted programme that draws on the expertise of our delivery partners, Rugby Australia, Pacific Unions and Oceania Rugby, to identify real needs, sustainably strengthening the capability and capacity of our unions to power rugby, unite the game and enrich lives.

“This game-changing initiative will ensure the entire ecosystem is stronger, more inclusive and better equipped to thrive long after these tournaments have been played.”

Detailed metrics for Impact Beyond Australia and Impact Beyond Pasifika will be shared as programme delivery enters its next phase.

Together, Impact Beyond Australia and Impact Beyond Pasifika form a coherent legacy approach, ensuring Rugby World Cups 2027 and 2029 leave an enduring positive impact on communities, participation, performance and the long-term sustainability of rugby across Australia and the Pacific.

Australian Federal Minister for Sport, The Hon Anika Wells MP said: “The Albanese Government’s $90 million investment will get more women, girls and grassroots players into rugby, growing the sport in Australia and the Pacific and leaving a lasting legacy from these major competitions.

“The benefits of these tournaments will be felt well beyond the final whistle, encouraging Australians – especially women and girls – to pick up a ball and get involved.

“Hosting these major events in Australia will also boost tourism, create jobs and support local businesses. This is another way we are working with our Pacific neighbours to grow and strengthen our ties through sport.”

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Phil Waugh said: “Rugby plays a vital role in communities across Australia and the Pacific and today’s announcement by the Federal Government ensures that great work will expand and evolve, positively impacting the lives of millions throughout the region.

“Rugby World Cups in 2027 and 2029 in Australia present a generational opportunity to showcase the passion and purpose of Australian and Pacific Rugby – and the incredible communities supporting them – to the world and ensure the long-term sustainability and success of rugby in Australia and the Pacific.

“With the valued support of Minister Wells and the Federal Government, the legacy of the world’s third largest sporting event will live on long after the final whistle, with more girls and boys playing the game, better infrastructure for all and fans old and new contributing to a culture and spirit unique to rugby and renowned around the world.”

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