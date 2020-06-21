The return of all three Championships will bring more racing action, with additional races in place for the support classes to WorldSBK

The 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will return to action on the 31st July at the Circuito de Jerez, along with the FIM Supersport (WorldSSP) and FIM Supersport 300 World Championships (WorldSSP300). Both WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 will feature revised weekend schedules starting in Europe, composing of an additional race for each class on Saturday after their respective Tissot Superpole sessions have been completed.

WorldSSP300 Tissot Superpole will happen directly before the class’ Last Chance Race, whilst WorldSBK Race 1, WorldSSP Race 1 and then WorldSSP300 Race 1 will follow. The overall event schedule changes mean that now, racing action will begin for all classes on Saturday, with full Championship points awarded in all races.

Both Championships will continue to add exhilarating racing to the WorldSBK class and like in World Superbike, everyone’s safety from both Championship’s is an absolute priority and uncompromising in returning to action. Both classes will follow the same calendar to WorldSBK and with strict guidelines in place, will mean more racing than ever before for the two support classes have ever seen.



Gregorio Lavilla, Executive Director, WorldSBK Sporting and Organisation departments said: “Firstly, it is a great satisfaction that we can announce a safe return to racing for all three classes. The history of both WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 enriches the atmosphere of the WorldSBK paddock, often providing some of the closest racing all season, as well as allowing the stars of the future to flourish on the world stage. 2020 has provided its obstacles but thanks to the hard work, tenacity and determination of all parties involved, we will return to the world’s circuits with all three classes. We now look forward hugely to the recommencement of racing at Jerez, whilst welcoming back all corners of the racing paddock.”

