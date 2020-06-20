Former Thai champions Chonburi FC have set 30 June 2020 as the date for their return to official training ahead of the 2020 Thai League 1 restart.

“We had a meeting, and everyone agreed to start on 30 June 2020 to allow the players to regain fitness gradually,” said Chonburi team manager Sasin Singtothong to the Bangkok Post.

“To start with, we will be meeting at our venue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The emphasis will be on improving fitness and reviewing our tactics.”

The Thai League 1 has been postponed since March this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

