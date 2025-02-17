Persib Bandung captain Marc Klok was overwhelmed with the team’s 2-2 draw against Persija Jakarta which ensured their continued stay at the top of the 2024/25 BRI Liga 1.The defending champions were away to Persija Jakarta at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi where they had to fight back from two goals down for the draw.”It was a very epic match. Persija were leading by two goals and we made a comeback. It was not the first time we have made a comeback,” said Klok.“It was an extraordinary fighting spirit. I am very proud of the team and the performance, with the spirit.”Persija were leading 2-0 through goals from Gustavo Almeida (33rd minute) and Firza Andika (38th) before Persib fought back through Nick Kuipers (51st) and David da Silva (70th).After 23 matches, Persib have picked up 50 points – nine ahead of second-placed Persebaya Surabaya and ten in front of third-placed Dewa United.”There are 11 final matches left, we will focus on the next match first,” he added #AFF#PSSI#BriLiga1

