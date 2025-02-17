Defending champions Shan United have moved 11 points clear at the top of the Myanmar National League (MNL) 2024/25 after beating Rakhine United 3-0 today at the Taunggyi Stadium.The six-time winners of the MNL broke through just before the break through Thet Hein Soe (45th+2) before adding two more after the break from Moussa Bakayoko (75th) and Ryuji Hirota (85th).The full points gave Shan United their 56th points from 20 matches played.

In the meantime, Yangon United stayed second with 45 points from the same number of games where today, they crushed Ayeyawady FC 4-0.An own goal from Ayeyawady’s Pyae Phyo Zaw early in the fifth minute started the ball rolling even though Yangon only came alive after the break.Zaw Win Thein added the second goal three minutes after the restart as Yan Kyaw Htwe (60th) and Aee Soe (70th) scored two further goals.On third is Hantharwady United with 41 points.

