The Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) donated packages of necessities to frontliners who are assisting the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the sultanate.

These packages include face shields, scrubs, sanitisers, refreshments and spray bottles to make sure frontliners remain energised and well-protected as they perform their duties for the country.

The donation drive is part of FABD’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in assisting the community to alleviate the plights of everyone affected during this challenging time.

All of the items were given to the frontliners at the designated drop-off area in the Menglait Sports Complex for further distribution.

FABD would like to take this opportunity to express their support for the government in their continuous effort to contain the pandemic and assured that the association will play our part in such endeavor.

At the same time, the association would also like to thank the frontliners including the volunteers for their hard work in making sure all patients are well-treated at the National Isolation Centre.

It is also imperative for everyone including the football community to heed the call of the government on practicing the necessary procedures, such as to wear facemasks, observe good hygiene and scan the BruHealth app to ensure that the pandemic can be well contained.

In addition, FABD would like to urge everyone to stay calm, stay clean and stay safe. Together, we can protect our nation.

#AFF

