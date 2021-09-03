Rio Olympic men’s doubles silver medallist Goh V Shem and new partner Low Juan Shen have signed a contract with Malaysian badminton brand FELET, and will soon make a return to international competition.

After ending his sporting partnership with Tan Wee Kiong in July this year, V Shem decided to saddle up with Juan Shen in an effort to reignite his badminton career.

The duo has signed up for the Danish, French and German Opens next month.

V Shem said that based on current points between him and Juan Shen, the decision was made to try to register for these three European events as a starting point for their new journey.

And the target is for the newly formed duo to be in the top 30 within a year so as to allow them to participate in more high-level competitions in the future.

