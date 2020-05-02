The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has laid down the rules and guidelines for teams for their players to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is ravain the world on all fronts.

The guidelines also made it clear with a hard ”do not abuse” warning to teams so have not paid their players and officials the salaries until March.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam such teams will have to the dues first before they can deduct their salaries. Melaka United, Kedah, Penang and Kelantan came into the limleight recently when it was revealed that the said teams have not paid their players and officials.

”These teams will not be allowed to make any salary deductions unless they parties concerned have reached an agreement with the players and officials,” said Stuart.

The FAM’s pay cut structure falls into four categories. Those who earn RM4,999 and below it is a 10 percent deduction while it is 15 percent who earn between RM5,000 to RM9,999. It is a 20 per cent deduction for those who fall into the RM10,000 – RM14,999 bracket and 30 per cent deduction whose salary is RM15,000 and above.

”These guidelines are to be followed strictly. Any team found abusing the guidelines will face severe punishment. Do not abuse the guidelines,” said Stuart adding the pay cut begins from April and will continue until the league resumes. RIZAL ABDULLAH