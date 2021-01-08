The Indonesia Futsal Federation (FFI) have unveiled the fixtures of the Pro Futsal League (PFL) and the Women’s Pro Futsal League (WPFL) 2020 restart which has been scheduled for next month.
The city of Jogyakarta will be playing host to all remaining matches following the withdrawal of Bandung.
The restart of the PFL 2020 will see the hosting of final Week 7 of PFL Group B and also the final Week of the WPFL 2020 at the GOR UNY in Yogyakarta.
The tournament will then move into the final four of the PFL to decide the champions.
WEEK 7 GRUP B PFL 2020
6 February 2021
Matchday 13
1200 KANCIL BBK PONTIANAK VS COSMO FC
1400 BINTANG TIMUR SURABAYA vs SKN FC KEBUMEN
1600 IPC PELINDO JAKARTA VS RED MANGUNI MINAHASA
1800 BANK SUMUT VS MUTIARA FC SURABAYA
7 February 2021
Matchday 14
1200 KANCIL BBK PONTIANAK VS RED MANGUNI MINAHASA
1400 COSMO FC JAKARTA VS IPC PELINDO
1600 SKN FC KEBUMEN VS BANK SUMUT
1800 MUTIARA FC SURABAYA VS BINTANG TIMUR SURABAYA
WEEK 14 WPFL 2020
6 February 2021
Matchday 27
1000 NETIC IAIS SOREANG VS KEBUMEN UNITED
7 February 2021
Matchday 28
1000 NETIC IAIS SOREANG VS PUSAKA ANGELS
FINAL FOUR 2020
13 February 2021
SEMIFINAL 1
1100 BLACK STEEL MANOKWARI VS BINTANG TIMUR SURABAYA / COSMO FC JAKARTA
SEMIFINAL 2
1400 SKN FC KEBUMEN VS VAMOS MATARAM
14 February 2021
1100 Third / Fourth Placing
1400 FINAL