The Indonesia Futsal Federation (FFI) have unveiled the fixtures of the Pro Futsal League (PFL) and the Women’s Pro Futsal League (WPFL) 2020 restart which has been scheduled for next month.

The city of Jogyakarta will be playing host to all remaining matches following the withdrawal of Bandung.

The restart of the PFL 2020 will see the hosting of final Week 7 of PFL Group B and also the final Week of the WPFL 2020 at the GOR UNY in Yogyakarta.

The tournament will then move into the final four of the PFL to decide the champions.

WEEK 7 GRUP B PFL 2020



6 February 2021

Matchday 13

1200 KANCIL BBK PONTIANAK VS COSMO FC

1400 BINTANG TIMUR SURABAYA vs SKN FC KEBUMEN

1600 IPC PELINDO JAKARTA VS RED MANGUNI MINAHASA

1800 BANK SUMUT VS MUTIARA FC SURABAYA

7 February 2021

Matchday 14

1200 KANCIL BBK PONTIANAK VS RED MANGUNI MINAHASA

1400 COSMO FC JAKARTA VS IPC PELINDO

1600 SKN FC KEBUMEN VS BANK SUMUT

1800 MUTIARA FC SURABAYA VS BINTANG TIMUR SURABAYA

WEEK 14 WPFL 2020



6 February 2021

Matchday 27

1000 NETIC IAIS SOREANG VS KEBUMEN UNITED

7 February 2021

Matchday 28

1000 NETIC IAIS SOREANG VS PUSAKA ANGELS



FINAL FOUR 2020



13 February 2021

SEMIFINAL 1

1100 BLACK STEEL MANOKWARI VS BINTANG TIMUR SURABAYA / COSMO FC JAKARTA

SEMIFINAL 2

1400 SKN FC KEBUMEN VS VAMOS MATARAM

14 February 2021

1100 Third / Fourth Placing

1400 FINAL

