2020 was a strong season for the Red Bull Racing Esports Team, claiming championship titles in the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup, F1 Esports Pro Series and Le Mans Esports Series.

2021 will see a more streamlined approach from the Team, as it focuses on three key championships as well as plenty of other series and one-off races. The F1 Esports Pro Series is the first in its sights and having won the Team Championship two years in a row, the drivers will be looking to defend the title once again.

The second is the V10R League, the Team secured third place in the inaugural season, and the Bulls are hoping to convert the second season into a title wining one. The third championship is iRacing’s Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup in which Sebastian Job will be fighting to retain his championship title.

2021 is set to be the most exciting year yet for Red Bull Racing Esports as it announces a hugely talented driver line-up:

SEBASTIAN JOB

DOB: 20 MARCH 2000

COUNTRY: United Kingdom (England)

SERIES COMPETING IN: Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup, VCO ProSIM Series, Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Great Britain

FACT: Sebastian is the 2020 Autosport Esports Driver of the Year, he claims to make the world’s best paninis and he’s the star in a Red Bull Racing documentary – ‘Game To Glory’.

Sebastian won the 2020 Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup. When he finished third in the championship in 2019, he spent his winnings upgrading his rig so he would be a stronger competitor in 2020, and it paid off when he took four wins, seven podiums and won the championship by 96 points.

Sebastian’s sim racing career began in 2013 after a stint in Formula Ford. In 2014 he collected his iRacing pro licence – the youngest person at the time ever to do so. In 2019, Sebastian became the 2019 ADAC Sim Racing Series champion, as well as finishing third in both of the iRacing World Championships; the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup, and the VRS GTE World Championship.

FREDE RASMUSSEN

DOB: 18 JUNE 2000

COUNTRY: Denmark

SERIES COMPETING IN: F1 Esports

FACT: Frede is famous for his ice-cold concentration, consistency and precision.

In the F1 Esports world, Frede has been one of the series’ standout consistent performers. He has dominated the series for several years and for 2021, his goal is to win the Drivers’ Championship.

Frede began iRacing in 2014 and has been driving in the F1 Esports Series since it began in 2017. In 2019 he moved to Red Bull Racing Esports and along with Joni Törmälä claimed the Team Championship – a feat he repeated in 2020 with Marcel Kiefer as his teammate.

MARCEL KIEFER

DOB: 24 AUGUST 1998

COUNTRY: Germany

SERIES COMPETING IN: F1 Esports

FACT: Marcel is known for his positive attitude, his coaching skills during the Virtual Grands Prix and an obsession with Baby Yoda.

Marcel has been racing professionally since 2017 and has always focused his efforts on the F1 Esports championship. In 2018, he claimed his first podium at the Chinese GP and followed it up with two more podiums. The following year, Marcel took his first career win at the British GP, beating our very own Frede on the very last lap.

Last year he joined Red Bull Racing Esports and along with Frede, scored the Team Championship. He finished third overall in the Drivers’ Championship, claiming one race win and an amazing six further podiums in the season.

GRAHAM CARROLL

DOB: 28 JUNE 1990

COUNTRY: United Kingdom (Scotland)

SERIES COMPETING IN: Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup, V10R League, VCO ProSIM Series, Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Great Britain

FACT: Graham is easy to spot in his rig because he has to squeeze his tall (some say 3m) frame into it, and if you hear a Scottish accent over the team radio – that’ll be Graham!

Before becoming one of the strongest competitors in Esports, Graham had a successful racing career that included accolades such as Scottish Karting Champion, British Formula Ford 1600 Champion and winner of the 2015 Walter Hayes Trophy, but a lack of funds saw him turn his hand to simracing and the rest is history!

In 2020, Graham collect several wins in the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup and finish eighth in the standings, he was also part of the Team that finished third in the first ever V10R League.

JONI TÖRMÄLÄ

DOB: 15 AUGUST 1996

COUNTRY: Finland

SERIES COMPETING IN: V10R League, F1 Esports

FACT: Joni is known for his strong work ethic, reliability and humility.

2021 will be Joni’s 12th year as an Esports competitor, having started his career in 2009 racing in Live for Speed. In 2017 Joni moved over to F1 Esports, a championship he has focused on ever since, and helped us win the 2019 Team Championship. Joni will be representing Scuderia AlphaTauri in this year’s F1 Esports Championship.

Last year Joni helped the Team finish third in the V10R League, fifth in the rFactor2 World GT Championships and seventh in the F1 Esports Team standings.

NÉSTOR GARCÍA

DOB: 19 SEPTEMBER 1991

COUNTRY: Spain

SERIES COMPETING IN: V10R League

FACT: Néstor trains twice a day in the gym – some say the bicep emoji is based on his arm.

Néstor’s racing career began in karting and he discovered simracing at the age of 17. Néstor is an extremely versatile driver, competing in Dirt, iRacing, Raceroom, Assetto Corsa and rFactor2.

2020 was a highly successful year for Néstor, finishing first in the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup and second in both the ADAC GT Masters and the Cupra E-Racing Championship. This year Néstor will join the team competing in the V10R League.

