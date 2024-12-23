FIFA and Netflix have signed a historic agreement relating to the exclusive rights in the United States to the 2027 and 2031 instalments of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in what represents a landmark announcement for women’s football.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the first competition to be acquired in full by Netflix, which further reinforces the tournament’s status as the single biggest women’s sporting event on the planet and provides an outstanding platform to further promote the game.

The historic deal will provide US-based fans with unparalleled access to every match live and to immersive coverage, including star-studded studio shows in what is set to be an unprecedented celebration of the women’s game. The agreement includes Puerto Rico and covers all languages, with top-tier talent poised to feature in a dual telecast for both English- and Spanish-language broadcasts in the US.

“This is a landmark moment for sports media rights,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “As a marquee brand and FIFA’s new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women’s football. This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game. FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women’s football.

“Besides broadcasting the tournaments themselves, Netflix will play a key role in terms of bringing the fascination of women’s football to a multimillion audience in the lead-up to both final tournaments, thereby enabling us to further increase their appeal.”

“I’ve seen the fandom for the FIFA Women’s World Cup grow tremendously – from the electric atmosphere in France in 2019 to, most recently, the incredible energy we saw across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand last year,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. “Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix isn’t just about streaming matches, it’s also about celebrating the players, the culture and the passion driving the global rise of women’s sport.”

Following FIFA’s decision to partner exclusively with Netflix, the 2027 and 2031 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup are poised to reach even greater audiences and to set new benchmarks in terms of US engagement. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™, which will take place in Brazil from 24 June to 25 July 2027, will see the 32 best national teams from around the globe compete for glory. The host nation(s) of the 2031 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be decided by the FIFA Congress in due course.

In addition to offering live coverage, Netflix will produce exclusive documentary series in the lead-up to both tournaments, spotlighting the world’s top players, their journeys and the global growth of women’s football.

Netflix has proved its ability to tell compelling stories from the world of football through programming such as Under Pessure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, Captains of the World (in partnership with FIFA), Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, Beckham, Sunderland ’Til I Die and Boca Juniors Confidential, with upcoming documentaries set to be released on Vinícius Júnior and José Mourinho. – www.fifa.com

