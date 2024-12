Kelana United have been crowned champions of FA of Malaysia (FAM) National Women’s League 2024.

After 14 matches, Kelana United has amassed 37 points from 12 wins, one draw, and one loss, scoring 58 goals and conceding five.

Sabah FC came in second with ten wins, one draw and three losses as Selangor FC took the third spot.

