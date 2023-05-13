A total of 225 players are due to be compensated in the third phase of the FIFA Fund for Football Players (FIFA FFP) following a decision taken by the FIFA FIFPRO Steering Committee in line with the programme’s protocol.

The FIFA Fund for Football Players (FIFA FFP) is the result of a landmark agreement reached by FIFA and FIFPRO in 2020 that provides financial support to players who have not been paid and have no chance of duly receiving the wages agreed with their clubs.

The total budget for the fund is USD 16 million, which was divided into four application cycles. Following the conclusion of the successful second period, FIFA is currently finalising the payments relating to the third phase.

The 225 approved applications correspond to phase three and cover the period from January to December 2021 (inclusive), for which a total of USD 4m had been allocated. At the scheme’s launch, FIFA set aside a total of USD 16m, which was divided into four application cycles as follows: