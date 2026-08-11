FIFA have imposed a ban on Indonesia Super League champions Persib Bandung from registering new players.

In a letter dated 10 August 2026, FIFA stated that despite the Decision made earlier, Persib Bandung (the Respondent) has not yet complied with their financial obligations towards former head coach Robert Rene Alberts.

Alberts started coaching Persib in 2019.

However, his contract was rescinded at the start of the Indonesia Liga 1 2022/23 season even though the Dutchman had a contract to run until 2025.

As such, FIFA had little choice but to ban Persib Bandung from registering new players internationally and nationally.

The registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.

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