Small in stature but with a big heart, Nguyễn Quang Hải knows all about sacrifice, perseverance and loyalty – qualities that have transformed a curious kid from Đông Anh into one of Vietnam’s football icons.

Now aged 29, the Vietnam captain is on track to lead his nation to back-to-back title wins at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, where the defending champions face Malaysia in the semi-finals this weekend.

Quang Hải’s journey in the game is inspiring. He left home aged nine to pursue a dream and, while he was often outsized, he shone brightly with a natural technical gift and a magical left foot.

Growing up, he spent his childhood chasing the ball on a field opposite his family home, often pestering older kids to let him play. His parents worked various jobs to earn a living and raised their youngest son with strong values before taking the painful decision to allow Quang Hải to leave home for the Hanoi FC youth academy.

“I was fortunate that right in front of my house was a football pitch, and if I wasn’t playing football, I wouldn’t have known what else to do,” reflected Quang Hải, who is now the most capped Vietnam player with 84 appearances.

“Back then, no matter how hot or sunny it was, as long as we had a ball, my friends and I would play together. Most of us come from ordinary families, and playing football is a passion. Since I was young, my parents raised and guided me to grow up to be a good person and a useful member of society.”

His rise in youth football was rapid, and he starred in the various age groups for Vietnam before announcing his international arrival at the 2018 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, where the team qualified for the final before losing 2-1 to Uzbekistan in Changzhou, China.

Quang Hải scored five goals in the campaign, including a memorable free kick in the final, played on a snow-covered pitch. Trailing by a goal, he deftly curled the ball over the Uzbek wall and into the top corner for Vietnam’s equaliser. The goal was dubbed by Vietnamese media as the “Rainbow in the Snow.”

Later in 2018, Quang Hải showed his growing presence in his first appearance at the ASEAN Championship, where Vietnam defeated Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate in the final. He was named Most Valuable Player for his contribution to the team’s second success in the tournament, including the assist for Nguyễn Anh Đức’s winner in the second leg.

Amid the international accolades and club successes – he has also won multiple trophies with Công An Hà Nội FC – Quang Hải is forever indebted to his family, and also the late Vũ Minh Hoàng, who was his first youth coach and also a father figure.

“That was my late coach, who was also my foster father. He guided me from the very first days and took care of me on behalf of my parents to help me mature. Even now, I always visit his family to stay close to them and help take care of his children to this day,” said Quang Hải.

As Vietnam prepare for their seventh successive semi-final appearance in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, Quang Hải knows his side will need to tread with caution as they travel to Kuala Lumpur for the first leg against Malaysia on Sunday.

“Certainly, for every match and every opponent, the coaching staff and all the players must maintain the highest level of concentration and the best preparation to strive for the best result in each match,” said Quang Hải, who has scored two goals against Malaysia previously.

“For all opponents, no opponent is easy to play against, and playing away matches is very difficult.

“Certainly, participating in the tournament, it is an honour for me personally and for all my teammates. It is still with the highest determination, highest concentration and desire to contribute to the team’s achievement and bring joy to Vietnamese football fans once again.”

Ultimately, he has bigger dreams of being part of a Vietnam team that will break new ground on the international stage outside of ASEAN.

“For me, waking up every day, getting out onto the training pitch, and conquering titles and higher positions together with my teammates – that is what drives me to never give up and never stop progressing,” he said.

“We hope to bring even more titles back to the Vietnam national team and, looking further ahead, achieve higher positions on even bigger stages.”

Standing at only 1.68m, Quang Hải is no doubt one of the giants of Vietnamese football.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Visit aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn for news, fixtures, match previews and reports, post-match interviews, match video highlights, standings and broadcast listings.

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