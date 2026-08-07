Thailand coach Anthony Hudson stressed his focus remains entirely on his side’s ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Group B meeting with Myanmar in Bangkok on Saturday despite the War Elephants standing on the cusp of the tournament’s semi-finals.

The seven-times champions will seal their place in the last four with a draw against Jørn Andersen’s side and could even advance if they lose to their neighbours after securing three successive wins since the start of the competition.

“I’m not thinking about the semi-finals,” said Hudson. “The players are also not discussing anything beyond tomorrow’s match.

“From a coaching perspective, of course, we have to look ahead and prepare for what could potentially happen. However, out of respect for Myanmar and for tomorrow’s game, our focus is 100% on this match.

“Regarding rotation, I think it is necessary in a tournament such as this. We are in pre-season, the players are dealing with fatigue and there has also been a lot of travel. We have to use the entire squad, and I have confidence in every player.

“However, our complete focus is on tomorrow’s game and nothing else.”

Thailand sit on top of Group B with nine points, three ahead of second-placed Malaysia with Myanmar in third and trailing the Malaysians, who play the host Philippines in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, on goal-difference.

A win for the Thais would deny Myanmar a spot in the last four and leave the Malaysians only needing to draw to advance and, with his team yet to taste defeat since his appointment, Hudson’s side will go into the meeting at Rajamangala Stadium as favourites.

“I don’t really focus on my own record,” Hudson said of his unbeaten record. “I simply want to do a good job for the team, the national team, the country and the players.

“Whether it is this group or the previous groups I have worked with, I can see how much these players care about representing the national team. I therefore feel a huge responsibility to help them continue improving.”

Myanmar will be attempting to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2016 and only the second time in the country’s history with Andersen leading his team into the game without the talismanic Maung Maung Lwin, who is suspended.

“It is unfortunate for him and for us,” Andersen said of the winger’s absence. “However, even without him, I believe we can field a very strong team.

“We do not have any major injury problems and there are no other significant absences. We have prepared and trained well since the previous match, so I believe we are ready.

“This is also not the first time I have coached against Thailand. I faced them several times when I was in charge of DPR Korea and Hong Kong. I therefore know the team, how they play and how they approach matches.

“Hopefully, I can use that experience to help Myanmar tomorrow.” – aseanutdfc.com

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