Visa cardholders gain first access to ticket packages for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ tournament in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Exclusively available to Visa cardholders, phase 1 packages are available from 6 to 12 October, followed by general sales from 13 to 21 October. Following the tournament Draw on 22 October, Phase 2 presale of single match pass tickets will run from 25 to 31 October and followed by general sales from 1 November 2022.

The first-ever co-hosted women’s tournament will kick off on 20 July 2023, with 32 teams competing in 64 matches across nine host cities and 10 stadiums.

The tournament will be accessible and affordable for all with family-friendly, with ticket packages available on a first-come, first-served basis starting from AUD/NZD$40 for adults and AUD/NZD$20 for children, and single match pass tickets starting at AUD/NZD$20 for adults and AUD/NZD$10 for children.

To buy your ticket package or create an account, please visit FIFA.com/tickets.

For more information about the tournament and ticket sales, please visit FIFA.com/beyondgreatness. #AFF #FIFA

